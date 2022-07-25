WELLINGTON PARANORMAL – Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 9:30pm on CW50
OLD SCHOOL GHOUL – Officers Minogue (Mike Minogue) and O'Leary (Karen O'Leary) mistakenly free the ghost of a 1930's cop whose immediate mission is to get things back to the "good ol' days."
Also starring Maaka Pohatu.
Tim van Dammen directed the episode written by Melanie Bracewell (#203).
Original airdate 8/29/2021.
Every episode of WELLINGTON PARANORMAL will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in, or authentication required.