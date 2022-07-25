  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CW, Wellington Paranormal

WELLINGTON PARANORMAL – Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 9:30pm on CW50

OLD SCHOOL GHOUL – Officers Minogue (Mike Minogue) and O’Leary (Karen O’Leary) mistakenly free the ghost of a 1930’s cop whose immediate mission is to get things back to the “good ol’ days.”

Also starring Maaka Pohatu.

Tim van Dammen directed the episode written by Melanie Bracewell (#203).

Original airdate 8/29/2021.

Every episode of WELLINGTON PARANORMAL will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in, or authentication required.