(CBS DETROIT) – A gun stolen in 2005 was recovered by Michigan State Police after car crash on Southfield Freeway.

Michigan State Police say at about 11:45 p.m. on July 24, troopers were dispatched to a two-car injury crash, with people trapped, on northbound M-39 near Grand River Avenue.

Troopers were made aware that the driver, who was unconscious, was in possession of a pistol.

Police say troopers arrived at the scene and secured the weapon.

Troopers then learned that the .22 caliber pistol was reported stolen in Pittsburgh in 2005.

According to police, the 63-year-old victim from Detroit was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries and high levels of intoxication.

MSP says a investigators report will be sent to the prosecutor’s office.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.