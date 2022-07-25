(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan’s gas prices are dropping, now down 19 cents to $4.44 a gallon as of July 25.
According to AAA, the state’s average price for regular gas is 65 cents less than last month but still $1.16 more than last year.READ MORE: Defense Seek Sanctions Against State In Flint Water Case
Officials say drivers are paying an average of $66 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas, which is an increase of about $15 from last year’s highest price back in November.
In Metro Detroit, the average gas price is $4.42 a gallon, which is about 25 cents less than last week but still $1.14 more than last year.
Here are the most expensive gas price averages:
- Marquette: $4.80
- Traverse City: $4.62
- Ann Arbor: $4.55
Here are the least expensive gas price averages:
- Benton Harbor: $4.34
- Grand Rapids: $4.38
- Flint: $4.38
“Michigan motorists have seen gas prices decrease 65 cents within the past month,” AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland said in a press release. “If gas demand remains low as stocks increase, alongside a continuing reduction in crude prices, drivers will likely see pump prices decline.”
AAA officials say the gas demand increased from 8.06 million barrels per day to 8.52 million barrels per day. But the rate is 800,000 barrels per day lower than last year and in line with the demand during the middle of July 2020 with the impact of COVID-19.MORE NEWS: Paul Sorvino, Star Of "Goodfellas" And more, Dies At 83
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.