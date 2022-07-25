WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS – Friday, July 29, 2022, at 9:30pm on CW50
Host Elizabeth Stanton ("Popstar This Week") is joined by the panelists and special guests Stephen Kramer Glickman as they observe animals doing the funniest things ever caught on video.
On today's show, we're bringing you spinners, a bobbing, weaving bad boy, an utterly clean otter, and baby-sitting buddies.
The episode is produced by David McKenzie, David Martin, and Laura McKenzie and directed by Brad Thomas (#115).
Original airdate 1/14/2021.
Every episode of WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.