ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO – Monday, July 25, 2022, at 8pm on CW50
WHAT IS BEST FOR WHO? – Liz (Jeanine Mason) and Max (Nathan Dean) have a major disagreement prompting her to turn to Rosa (Amber Midthunder) for guidance and Maria (Heather Hemmens) struggles to connect to her mother's spirit.
The series also stars Michael Vlamis, Lily Cowles, Tyler Blackburn, and Michael Trevino.
Eric Sherman directed the episode written by Isabel Nelson & Joel Thompson (#407).
Original airdate 7/25/2022.
Every episode of ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free without a subscription, log-in, or authentication required.