  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMFamily Feud
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMFamily Feud
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Detroit, fatal shooting, Gas Station Shooting

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to a fatal shooting that took place at a Project Green Light gas station in Detroit.

Suspect wanted in fatal shooting at Detroit gas station. | Credit: Detroit Police Department

READ MORE: MSP: Trooper Revives 18-Month-Old Baby Who Ingested Heroin In Roseville

The incident happened at about 10:50 a.m. on Sunday, July 24, at a gas station located at 20600 W 7 Mile Road.

READ MORE: Detroit Settlement Marks Progress In A Yearslong Fight For Cash Bail Reform

Video footage shows the man shooting the victim, and then running away from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call 313-596-2260 or 1-800-Speak-Up.

MORE NEWS: 3 Injured After Small Plane Crash In Macomb County, Dog Missing

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.