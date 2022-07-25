(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to a fatal shooting that took place at a Project Green Light gas station in Detroit.
READ MORE: MSP: Trooper Revives 18-Month-Old Baby Who Ingested Heroin In Roseville
The incident happened at about 10:50 a.m. on Sunday, July 24, at a gas station located at 20600 W 7 Mile Road.READ MORE: Detroit Settlement Marks Progress In A Yearslong Fight For Cash Bail Reform
Video footage shows the man shooting the victim, and then running away from the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call 313-596-2260 or 1-800-Speak-Up.MORE NEWS: 3 Injured After Small Plane Crash In Macomb County, Dog Missing
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.