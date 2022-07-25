IN THE DARK – Monday, July 25, 2022, at 9pm on CW50
MORGAN KRANTZ DIRECTS – Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) follows through on the deal she made and finds herself partnered up with someone who she'd rather not have to spend time with.
Meanwhile, Max (Casey Deidrich) is left reeling after the mess he made during Murphy's trial.
Morgan Krantz directed the episode written by Amy Turner & Anna Fisher (#406).
Morgan Krantz directed the episode written by Amy Turner & Anna Fisher (#406).

Original airdate 07/25/2022.
Every episode of IN THE DARK will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.