TOM SWIFT – Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 9pm on CW50
DINNER PARTY – Tom (Tian Richards) continues his search for the last capsule piece which leads him to an interesting situation with Susannah (guest star Elizabeth Cappuchino).
He also learns some information about his childhood that he was never supposed to know.
Meanwhile, Zenzi (Ashleigh Murray) and Isaac (Marquise Vilsón) uncover Congressmen Eskol's (guest star Ward Horton) hidden agenda.
Andi Behring directed the episode written by Erika Harrison (#109).
Original airdate 7/26/2022.