RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/AP) — A Chicago couple and their teenage niece have been injured after the small plane they were in crashed in Ray Township.
The 44-year-old pilot reported that the plane lost power to the engine after its landing gear lifted, the Macomb County sheriff’s office said Monday in a press release.
He initiated an emergency crash landing shortly after taking off about 3 p.m. Sunday from Ray Community Airport in Ray Township, north of Detroit. The plane reached a height of about 100 feet before crashing near the runway, the sheriff’s office said.
The pilot, his 37-year-old wife and their 17-year-old niece suffered lacerations, broken bones and burns and were taken to a hospital.
Authorities say the couple has since been released and the teen is in stable condition.
A 6-month-old golden retriever was aboard the plane was seen running away after the crash. The sheriff’s office said the dog has been found and was “returned to its owners.”
The crash is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).
© 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.