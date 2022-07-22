Police: Inkster Man Shot, Killed At Southfield ApartmentAn Inkster man was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in Southfield.

MDOT: Here's A List Of Construction In Metro Detroit This WeekendThe Michigan Department of Transportation released a list construction happening in Metro Detroit this weekend.

Steve Bannon Guilty Of Criminal Contempt Of CongressSteve Bannon, Donald Trump's one-time top campaign aide and chief White House strategist, has been found guilty of two counts of criminal contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena for documents and testimony issued by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

No Summer Resolution To Big Dispute Over Paying Court CostsThe Michigan Supreme Court signaled Friday that there will be no summer decision in a high-stakes dispute over whether people convicted of crimes can be ordered to pay to keep the lights on and cover other operating costs in local courts.

2 Men Charged In Detroit Murder For HireTwo Detroit men are charged with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a 32-year-old woman.

Portion Of I-275 Closing In Wayne County This Weekend For Road RepairDue to poor road conditions, the Michigan Department of Transportation announced that a portion of northbound I-275 will be closed in Wayne County this weekend.