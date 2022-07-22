(CBS DETROIT) — Wayne County is holding its first Expungement Fair next month.
The fair aims to help Wayne County residents clear their criminal records. The free event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 23 at the Fellowship Chapel, 7707 West Outer Drive.
It is open to individuals seeking to expunge misdemeanor and/or felony convictions in Wayne County only.
Pre-registration has closed; however, it is not required to attend the event.
The following list of felony offenses ARE NOT eligible for expungement under the law:
- All offenses punishable by life imprisonment
- Assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct
- Child sexually abusive material or activity offenses
- Felony domestic violence if the person has a previous misdemeanor conviction for domestic violence
- Fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct (committed after January 12, 2015)
- Human-trafficking related offenses
- Second-degree child abuse
- Second-degree criminal sexual conduct
- Some traffic offenses such as convictions for driving while intoxicated, traffic offenses that cause injury or death, and commercial driver’s license violations
- Terrorism-related offenses – include convictions for attempts to commit any of these offenses
- Third-degree criminal sexual conduct
- Using a computer to commit sex crimes offenses
