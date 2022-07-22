  • WWJ-TV

(CBS DETROIT) – Due to poor road conditions, the Michigan Department of Transportation announced that a portion of northbound I-275 will be closed in Wayne County this weekend.

On Saturday, July 23, from 5 to 11 a.m., northbound I-275 between Eureka Road and I-94 will close for concrete patching.

The northbound traffic will be routed onto Eureka Road during this time.

Then, from 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 23 to 5 a.m., Monday, July 25, crews will have one lane open on northbound I-275 to allow the concrete to cure.

Here are other ramp closures currently in place as part of the Revive I-275 project:

