(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police arrested a man who was speeding and driving impaired on M-10 in Oakland County, with a loaded pistol in his vehicle.

Loaded 9mm pistol found when troopers pulled over a man driving intoxicated on M-10 in Southfield. | Credit: Michigan State Police

Police say on July 22, troopers conducted a traffic stop on M-10 in Southfield for improper lane use and speeding.

Troopers found that the driver, 32, was operating while intoxicated at twice the legal limit.

In addition to this, the man also had a loaded 9mm pistol.

MSP arrested the man and he is lodged pending prosecutor review.

