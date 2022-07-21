Southfield (CW50) – Crescendo Detroit is a nonprofit created with the foundation of transforming the lives of youth, ages 5-18, in the Metro Detroit neighborhoods by developing intense instrumental music, vocal music, and dance programs.
The programs are built on the values of diversity and inclusion, believing that music education should be available to all students in every neighborhood of Detroit. Outside of music, Crescendo Detroit’s comprehensive program includes literacy and life skills classes, homework support, and daily meals and snacks.
Crescendo Detroit offers several different programs, including Instrumental Music, Dance, Social Emotional Learning, Vocal Music, and Music Production.
Damien Crutcher, Founder and Executive Director of Crescendo Detroit, sits down with Lisa Germani to discuss how music can change the lives of our youth.
Crutcher talks about the impact of holding an instrument for the first time to these kids, and how he misses the days when he’d see kids walking home from school holding their instruments.
Programs like Crescendo Detroit were created in part to counteract the defunding of music education in schools. Teaching kids the importance of music and the effects it can have on your life is important to Crutcher, and Crescendo Detroit is there to make a difference.
Learn more at CrescendoDetroit.org
Watch Community Connect, Saturday at 7am on CW50