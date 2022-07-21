  • WWJ-TV

Filed Under:Ann Arbor, bank robbery, Chase Bank, FBI Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) – FBI Detroit and the Ann Arbor Police Department are seeking assistance in identifying a man who robbed a Chase Bank in Ann Arbor.

Suspect wanted in Ann Arbor Chase Bank robbery | Credit: FBI Detroit

The incident happened on July 16 at the Chase Bank located on East Stadium Boulevard.

Suspect vehicle wanted in Ann Arbor Chase Bank robbery | Credit: FBI Detroit

If you recognize the individual or his car, contact AAPD at 734-996-2199 or via email at tips@a2gov.org.

 

