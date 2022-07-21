WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A lockdown has been cleared after a shooting incident was reported on Thursday near the Michigan Technical Education Center in Warren.
The Macomb Community College posted a tweet at 11:49 a.m., saying the center was put on lockdown as the suspect was at large.
READ MORE: MDHHS: More Than 20,000 Pounds Of Empty Water Bottles Recycled In Benton Harbor
Warning: Shooting incident near M-TEC. Suspect at large, thin black male, 20s, 6’, wearing a black shirt. For safety, M-TEC currently locked down. Avoid area.
— Macomb College (@MacombCollege) July 21, 2022
The college said the suspect at large was a thin Black man in his 20s, about 6 feet tall, wearing a black shirt.READ MORE: Michigan Gov. Whitmer Urges FDA To Remove Barriers To Medication Abortion
About 10 minutes later, the college tweeted that the threat was over and regular activities could resume.
Officials did not release any additional information.MORE NEWS: Michigan Zoo Welcomes Binturong Babies
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.