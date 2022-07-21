  • WWJ-TV

Filed Under:Macomb Community College, Michigan Technical Education Center, Warren

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A lockdown has been cleared after a shooting incident was reported on Thursday near the Michigan Technical Education Center in Warren.

The Macomb Community College posted a tweet at 11:49 a.m., saying the center was put on lockdown as the suspect was at large.

The college said the suspect at large was a thin Black man in his 20s, about 6 feet tall, wearing a black shirt.

About 10 minutes later, the college tweeted that the threat was over and regular activities could resume.

Officials did not release any additional information.

