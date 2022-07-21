Southfield (CW50) – Over the last several years, schools have increasingly shifted funding away rom the arts education. The impact of art on the education of children cannot be undersold, as art and music can be used in all. areas of education, including science, math, and history.
As a way to work with schools in Detroit, Living Arts Detroit developed programs where volunteer educators go into schools to educate students through the use of art and music. These programs were developed under a vision that all youth have access to engaging, high-quality arts experiences, so that they can lead with confidence and empathy, drawing strength from their cultures and communities.Michigan State Police Rescues Owl Struck By Car
Living Arts’ programs span from Early Childhood Education, K-12 Arts Education, and even After-School Arts Education. Each program revolves around integrating art into the every day education of students.
“In-school arts residencies and classes directly support students’ learning in English language arts, math, science and social studies by integrating those subjects with artistic learning. For arts integrated education programs, Living Arts teaching artists work closely with classroom teachers to develop performing, visual, literary or media arts lessons integrated with their grade-level standards for ELA/math/science/social studies.”READ MORE: Detroit Completes 174 Retrofits Of Homes Near Gordie Howe International Bridge
Laura Scales, Executive Director of Living Arts, joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to discuss the importance of arts education in schools, and how organizations like Living Arts are making sure art is not lost in the development of children.
Learn more at LivingArtsDetroit.orgMORE NEWS: General Motors Recognizes Metro Detroit Nonprofits Awarded Community Impact Grants
Watch Community Connect, Saturday at 7am on CW50