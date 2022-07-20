(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police are investigating after a driver reported that he was shot at while driving on I-94.
The incident happened at about 8:55 a.m. on eastbound I-94 between Lonyo and Livernois.
Police say the man said he was leaving work in Romulus and entered eastbound I-94 at Ecorse Road.
The man said that a red sedan was tailgating him from Ecorse to Lonyo, and then the driver pulled up next to his vehicle.
Troopers say it was reported that the driver of the red sedan shot at the man's vehicle one time, damaging the passenger side rear door.
The man was not injured. He told troopers he exited at Livernois after the shooting and did not know where the suspect went.
No other information was provided to troopers on the red sedan or the suspect.
If anyone has any information about this incident, they are urged to call the Metro South Post 734.287.5000 or Crime Stoppers at 800.SPEAK UP.
