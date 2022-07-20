HARPER WOODS, Mich. (AP) — A third person has died, days after a Detroit-area man released on bond in a domestic violence case was accused of attacking his girlfriend and family, authorities said.
Flossie Bray, who was repeatedly stabbed on June 10, died over the weekend, family members said.
Her son, Jonathan Welch, is in custody on murder and other charges, which are likely to be changed after Bray’s death.
Welch's girlfriend, Zlayiah Frazier, 22, and stepfather, Robert Bray Jr., 70, were also killed at Welch's Harper Woods home.
A standoff with police lasted seven hours.
Welch, 23, was charged in June with assaulting Frazier and committing other crimes. He was eventually released after posting 10% of a $100,000 bond.
