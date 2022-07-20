  • WWJ-TV

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan State Police had their hands full when had to save an owl Sunday night.

Troopers in the Tri-City Post rescued the bird after it was struck by a vehicle on US-10 near M-47, which isn’t far from Midland, MI.

The owl appeared to have a broken wing and was “connected with local wildlife rehabilitation specialists,” MSP said.

As of Wednesday, MSP did not give an update on the bird.

