(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan State Police had their hands full when had to save an owl Sunday night.
Troopers in the Tri-City Post rescued the bird after it was struck by a vehicle on US-10 near M-47, which isn’t far from Midland, MI.
Tri-City Post: Troopers responded to assist an owl that was struck by a car on US-10 near M-47 last night. The owl appeared to have a broken wing. Troopers connected him with local wildlife rehabilitation specialists. pic.twitter.com/RXFh0AColJ
— MSP Bay Region (@mspbayregion) July 18, 2022
The owl appeared to have a broken wing and was "connected with local wildlife rehabilitation specialists," MSP said.
As of Wednesday, MSP did not give an update on the bird.
