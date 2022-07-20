(CBS DETROIT) – Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged a Harper Woods in connection to the fatal stabbing of his 42-year-old mother, which happened just days after he was released on bond.

Jonathan Welch, 23, has now been charged with three counts of first-degree murder, three counts of assault with intent to murder, one count of second-degree arson, seven counts of felonious assault, and six counts of felony firearm.

Flossie Bray, 42, was in the hospital on July 16 when she succumbed to injuries she sustained from the attack on July 10.

Welch was charged on July 13 in connection with the homicides of his girlfriend, and mother of his one-year-old child, Zlayiah Frazier, 22, of Roseville, and his stepfather Robert Bray Jr., 70, also of Harper Woods.

Officials say on July 10 at about 8:14 p.m., Welch went to his mother’s home located in the 20640 block of Kenosha Street in Harper Woods, and allegedly stabbed his mother in the back multiple times with a butcher knife, and then killed Frazier and Bray with blunt force trauma.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the one-year-old in the backyard of the residence.

In addition to this, police say Welch barricaded himself inside the home, shot at officers several times, and started a fire inside, before stepping into the front doorway.

Police arrested Welch and the Grosse Pointe Woods Fire Department extinguished the fire.

He will be arraigned on the first-degree murder count for Bray at 1:30 p.m. today, July 20, in 32A District Court.

