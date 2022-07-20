  • WWJ-TV

Harper Avenue, Non-Fatal Shooting, Project Green Light business

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection to a non-fatal shooting at Project Green Light partner business.

The incident happened at about 2:30 a.m. on July 19 in the 17000 block of Harper.

Police say the man was last seen shooting the victim and in the leg and then walking away.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call 313-596-5540 or 1-800-Speak-Up.

