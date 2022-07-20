(CBS DETROIT) — A 13-year-old boy is charged in connection with the fatal shooting of his 12-year-old cousin in Detroit, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.
The teen, whose name was not released, is charged with manslaughter and was given a $10,000/10% bond.
Prosecutors say at about 9:05 p.m. on July 19, police responded to the 11300 block of Bramell Street for a reported shooting and found the 12-year-old in the basement with a gunshot wound to his chest.
The child was pronounced dead at the scene.
Prosecutors say the 13-year-old was playing with the gun when it went off, striking the victim.
Police say an adult, who is believed to be the 12-year-old’s father, was the home at the time.
“We know that once again we have a child shot. This one is fatally wounded, playing with guns, and it’s just troubling and frustrating and if you’re going to have a gun in your home you have to do so responsibly,” said Detroit Police Chief James White. “Once you have a gun in a home everything changes, you can’t have guns around kids and be upstairs sleeping.”
The teen is expected to appear for a pre-trial on Aug. 16.
