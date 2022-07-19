Great Lakes Water Authority Denies All Claims Related To Flooding In Summer 2021The Great Lakes Water Authority denies all claims submitted following the flooding in June 2021.

Ketchup Bottles Removed At Heinz Field After Michigan-Based Company Buys Naming RightsOn Monday, July 18, 2022, the Heinz Field signage began coming down at the newly named Acrisure Stadium after the Steelers confirmed a new partnership with the Michigan-based financial technology company Acrisure on July 12, 2022.

Here's Where State Abortion Bans Stand Amid Legal ChallengesIn more than a dozen states, legal fights are underway over abortion bans and other laws that greatly limit the procedure after the US Supreme Court ended a constitutional right to an abortion on June 24.

Man Arrested After Cocaine, Guns Found In Macomb County HomeA 22-year-old man was arrested after deputies found cocaine, guns, and ammunition inside a home in Macomb County, according to police.

Jill Biden, Education Chief Set To Visit Michigan This Week As Part Of Summer Learning TourJill Biden and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona will visit Connecticut, Georgia and Michigan this week to examine summer learning programs that are helping children who fell behind during the pandemic catch up on reading, writing and arithmetic before the new school year begins.

Male Babysitter In Macomb County Charged With Criminal Sexual ConductA 36-year-old man who was hired to babysit a 5-year-old boy in Macomb County has been charged with criminal sexual conduct, according to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office.