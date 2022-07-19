(CBS DETROIT) — A Macomb County man accused of stealing a state representative’s identity is going to trial, the Michigan Attorney General’s office announced Tuesday.
Christopher Still, 24, of Eastpointe, is charged with three counts of insurance fraud, three counts of identity theft and three counts of using a computer to commit a crime.
Officials say Still stole Rep. Tyrone Carter’s identity and opened three car insurance policies in his name.
The case was investigated by the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) Fraud Investigation Unit in collaboration with the Michigan Department of Attorney General.
“We see in this case that anyone can be targeted for identity theft and fraud, which is why it is so important for all of us to be vigilant about protecting our personal information,” said DIFS Director Anita Fox. “Having a fraudulent insurance policy opened under your name could give you and your family problems down the line, so we encourage Michiganders to check their credit reports and carefully review all financial documents they receive to make sure their identity is protected.”
Still is expected to be arraigned on Aug. 8 in Macomb County Circuit Court.
