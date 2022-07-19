MARQUETTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Marquette County Tuesday after thunderstorms and flash flooding in May.
Heavy rainfall on May 12 led to flash flooding, causing damage to roads in the county and the city of Ishpeming. Marquette County declared a state of emergency on May 24.
"As Marquette County continues to deal with the effects of severe flooding from this spring, we are doing all we can to assist them in their recovery," Whitmer said in a press release.
Whitmer says the declaration means all state resources are available with local response and recovery efforts. It authorizes the Michigan State Police Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD) to coordinate state efforts, in conjunction with local agencies.
"This declaration ensures Marquette County will have access to additional resources needed to maintain the health and safety of the community. Michiganders face challenges together, and we will ensure that Marquette is back stronger than ever," Whitmer said.
