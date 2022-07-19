(CBS DETROIT) — Ford Motor Company unveiled its latest pickup truck: the 2023 F-150 Raptor R.
The truck, which is starting at $109,000, has a 5.2-liter V-8 engine that produces 700 horsepower.
Built to go scary fast in a scary place. Ford Raptor R. We recommend turning on all the lights in your house before watching this. See more at https://t.co/liD4bbfhBL. #Ford #ScaryFast #RaptorR pic.twitter.com/hqLQ5M5Rta
"Raptor R is our ultimate Raptor," Carl Widmann, Ford Performance chief engineer, said in a press release. "When customers experience Raptor R in the desert and beyond, it will make the hairs on the back of their necks stand up – and they'll love every second of it."
For more information on the new vehicle, visit ford.com/f150-raptor-r/2023.
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.