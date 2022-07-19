Southfield (CW50) – The Detroit Youth Choir (DYC) is a nonprofit that has serviced young people throughout the Detroit Metropolitan area by enriching their lives through music, dance, and performing arts. The Detroit Youth Choir teaches and develops students through music education and brings them experiences that they can carry throughout the rest of their lives.
READ MORE: Great Lakes Water Authority Denies All Claims Related To Flooding In Summer 2021
One of the biggest experiences DYC created was the choir’s journey on the hit TV competition show “America’s Got Talent” in 2019. The choir finished in 2nd place that season.
“The Detroit Youth Choir vision is to offer the youth of Metro Detroit a world-class performing arts experience that develops their creative skills and talents.” The choir’s programs are offered to Detroit youth ages 8-18. DYC has performed at various events around the city of Detroit, nationally, and internationally.READ MORE: Ketchup Bottles Removed At Heinz Field After Michigan-Based Company Buys Naming Rights
Anthony White, Director of Detroit Youth Choir, joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to discuss the importance of after school arts programs like DYC, and his 20+ year journey as the director of the choir.
Learn more at DetroitYouthChoir.orgMORE NEWS: Here's Where State Abortion Bans Stand Amid Legal Challenges
Watch Community Connect, Saturday at 7am on CW50