WELLINGTON PARANORMAL – Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at 9:30pm on CW50
ONCE BITTEN – Things go awry when a Zombie is brought in for questioning.
Officers Minogue (Mike Minogue) and O'Leary (Karen O'Leary) patrol Wellington to ward off an infiltration of the undead.
Jemaine Clement directed the episode written by himself and Paul Yates (#106).
Original airdate 8/8/2021.
Every episode of WELLINGTON PARANORMAL will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.