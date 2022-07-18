SUPERMAN & LOIS – Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 8pm on CW50
GREGORY SMITH (“EVERWOOD”) DIRECTS THE EPISODE – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) reaches out to Ret. General Lane (Dylan Walsh) as Clark’s (Tyler Hoechlin) visions become worse during heated arguments with both Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) and Jordan (Alex Garfin).READ MORE: New 988 Suicide Hotline Prevent Number Aims To Make It Easier To Get Help
Meanwhile, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) shares her frustrations with Kyle (Erik Valdez). Lastly, Natalie (Tayler Buck) learns that her father (Wole Parks) didn’t follow through on a promise he made to her.READ MORE: 2 People Rescued After Boat Overturns In Lake Erie
Inde Navarrette and Sofia Hasmik also star.
The episode was directed by Gregory Smith and written by Katie Aldrin & Juliana James (#203).MORE NEWS: Ann Arbor Ranked As Most Educated City In United States, Study Says
Original airdate 1/25/2022.