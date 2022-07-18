  • WWJ-TV

Penn & Teller: Fool Us

PENN & TELLER: FOOL US – Friday, July 22, 2022, at 8pm on CW50

WILL PENN & TELLER BE FOOLED THIS WEEK? — Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out.

Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

The TV audience watches along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets.

The magicians featured in the episode include Rick Smith Jr. & Rokas, Lindsey Noel, Jason Suran, and Roddy McGhie.

Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#813).

Original airdate 1/28/2022.