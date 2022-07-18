(CBS DETROIT) – A local non-profit is giving away $20,000 of free gas on Monday afternoon.
This gas giveaway comes as gas prices continue to fall in the Metro Detroit area.
The Prophetic World Group, a local non-profit, raised $20,000 to provide gas for as many people as they can.
The giveaway will take place at 2 p.m. at the Shell Gas Station located at 13500 W. Eight Mile Road in Oak Park.
Each car will get $4o worth of gas, and the giveaway will continue until the entire $20,000 has been used.
This giveaway and the decrease in gas prices are both good news for residents in Metro Detroit.
According to AAA, Metro Detroit's average price for regular gas currently sits at $4.65 per gallon, which is 63 cents less than last month. However, it is $1.36 more than the price at this time last year.
