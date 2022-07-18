MASTERS OF ILLUSION – Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 9:30pm on CW50
ANYTHING BUT ORDINARY — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists, and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience.
Magicians featured in this episode include Levent, Murray SawChuck, The Clairvoyants, Jeff Hobson, and My Uyen (#811).
Original airdate 6/25/2022.