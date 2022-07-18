  • WWJ-TV

ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO – Monday, July 18, 2022, at 8pm on CW50

POWERLESS- Liz (Jeanine Mason) turns to Shivani (guest star Rekha Sharma) for help finding scientific answers while Bonnie (guest star Zoe Cirpes) looks to Max (Nathan Dean) for protection.

Meanwhile, Kyle (Michael Trevino) and Isobel (Lily Cowles) deal with the fallout of their actions.

The series also stars Michael Vlamis, Tyler Blackburn, Heather Hemmens, and Amber Midthunder.

Michael Grossman directed the episode written by Sarah Tarkoff & Steve Stringer (406).

Original Airdate 7/18/2022.

