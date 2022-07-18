WELLINGTON PARANORMAL – Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at 9pm on CW50
BEWARE THE BLOB! – When a large, congealed blob of fat in the Wellington sewers becomes sentient, Officers Minogue (Mike Minogue) and O'Leary (Karen O'Leary) go underground to confront the monster.
Also starring Maaka Pohatu.
Jemaine Clement directed the episode written by Melanie Bracewell (#306).
Original airdate 7/20/22.
Every episode of WELLINGTON PARANORMAL will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in, or authentication required.