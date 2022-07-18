WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS – Friday, July 22, 2020, at 9:30pm on CW50
GRAB YOUR FAVORITE FURRY FRIEND AND TAKE A SEAT – Host Elizabeth Stanton (“Popstar This Week”) is joined by the panelists and special guest Danielle Nicolet (“The Flash”) as they observe animals doing the funniest things ever caught on video.READ MORE: New 988 Suicide Hotline Prevent Number Aims To Make It Easier To Get Help
On today’s show we’ve got a fish feeding frenzy, a horse playing tetherball, and a pig who can’t seem to get a grip.READ MORE: 2 People Rescued After Boat Overturns In Lake Erie
The episode is produced by David McKenzie, David Martin and Laura McKenzie and directed by Brad Thomas (#109).
Original airdate 11/6/2020.MORE NEWS: Ann Arbor Ranked As Most Educated City In United States, Study Says
Every episode of WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.