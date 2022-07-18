WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS – Friday, July 22, 2022, at 9pm on CW50
TAKE A SEAT AND BUCKLE UP – Host Elizabeth Stanton ("Popstar This Week") is joined by the panelists and special guests Ace Young and Diana DeGarmo as they observe animals doing the funniest things ever caught on video.
On today's show we've got a yelling yak, a lion who enjoys his personal space, a bird that's never heard the word camera-shy, and much more.
The episode is produced by David McKenzie, David Martin and Laura McKenzie and directed by Brad Thomas (#106).
Original airdate 10/16/2020.
Every episode of WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.