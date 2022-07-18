Would I Lie To You? -- “Whatcha Doin’?” -- Image Number: WLT105_0051r -- Pictured (L - R): Matt Walsh -- Photo: The CW -- © 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
WOULD I LIE TO YOU? – Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 8:30pm on CW50
BEAR WITH ME – Decide if the all-new wild tales – from guest stars Eugene Mirman, Michael Boatman, Hari Kondabalou, Amy Carlson – are true when they join host Aasif Mandvi and team captains Matt Walsh and Sabrina Jalees (#109).
Every episode of WOULD I LIE TO YOU? will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.
Original airdate 5/14/2022.