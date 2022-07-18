(CBS DETROIT) – A man from Bay County decided to purchase a Fantasy 5 ticket on a whim, and it ended up paying off because he won the game’s $157,721 jackpot.
READ MORE: New 988 Suicide Hotline Prevent Number Aims To Make It Easier To Get Help
Larry Mielens, 58, of Munger, matched the Fantasy 5 numbers in the July 10 drawing to win the big prize: 08-12-21-31-34.
Officials say Mielens bought his ticket on the Michigan Lottery website.READ MORE: 2 People Rescued After Boat Overturns In Lake Erie
“I play Fantasy 5 every so often, usually when the jackpot is more than $200,000,” said Mielens. “I bought this ticket on a whim. I had $11 in my account and decided to use it to buy a few tickets even though the jackpot was less than $200,000. “The day after the drawing, I saw I had a prize notification email from the Lottery. I logged on to my account and thought I had won $157 dollars at first. When I realized I’d won the jackpot, I was shocked! It was a fantastic feeling!”
The lucky player visited the lottery headquarters to claim his prize.
Mielens says with his winnings he plans to make some home improvements and then save the remainder.MORE NEWS: Ann Arbor Ranked As Most Educated City In United States, Study Says
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed