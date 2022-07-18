THE FLASH – Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 9pm on CW50
BLACK LIGHTNING, RYAN WILDER, ALEX DANVERS, AND RYAN CHOI APPEAR – Barry (Grant Gustin) meets Black Lightning (guest star Cress Williams) at the Hall of Justice after things take a dire turn with Despero (guest star Tony Curran).READ MORE: New 988 Suicide Hotline Prevent Number Aims To Make It Easier To Get Help
Iris (Candice Patton) suspects something is off with Despero’s vision of the future so she seeks help from a powerful ally.
Javicia Leslie, Chyler Leigh, and Osric Chau guest star.READ MORE: 2 People Rescued After Boat Overturns In Lake Erie
Chris Peppe directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen (#803).
Original airdate 11/30/2021.MORE NEWS: Ann Arbor Ranked As Most Educated City In United States, Study Says
