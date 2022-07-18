TOM SWIFT – Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 9pm on CW50
FEELINGS – Tom’s (Tian Richards) mysterious guardian angel Rowan (Albert Mwangi) makes an urgent plea for help in rescuing a missing scientist targeted by the same anti-tech conspiracy that sabotaged Barton Swift’s ship.READ MORE: New 988 Suicide Hotline Prevent Number Aims To Make It Easier To Get Help
When the Squad embarks on this mission, a surprising secret comes to light and brings Tom and Rowan closer than ever before.
Meanwhile, Zenzi’s (Ashleigh Murray) simmering feelings for Isaac (Marquise Vilsón) are complicated by a bold move from Congressman Eskol (guest star Ward Horton).READ MORE: 2 People Rescued After Boat Overturns In Lake Erie
Miller Tobin directed the episode written by Teresa Huang & Bradley Marques (#108).
Original airdate 7/19/2022.MORE NEWS: Ann Arbor Ranked As Most Educated City In United States, Study Says