Filed Under:CW, Tom Swift

TOM SWIFT – Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 9pm on CW50

FEELINGS – Tom’s (Tian Richards) mysterious guardian angel Rowan (Albert Mwangi) makes an urgent plea for help in rescuing a missing scientist targeted by the same anti-tech conspiracy that sabotaged Barton Swift’s ship.

When the Squad embarks on this mission, a surprising secret comes to light and brings Tom and Rowan closer than ever before.

Meanwhile, Zenzi’s (Ashleigh Murray) simmering feelings for Isaac (Marquise Vilsón) are complicated by a bold move from Congressman Eskol (guest star Ward Horton).

Miller Tobin directed the episode written by Teresa Huang & Bradley Marques (#108).

Original airdate 7/19/2022.

