MASTERS OF ILLUSION – Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 9pm on CW50
MINI GRAND ILLUSION — Hosted by Dean Cain, "Masters of Illusion" features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists, and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience.
Magicians featured in this episode include Farrell Dillion, Rob Lake, Eric Jones, Chipper Lowell, Diego Chavez, Matt Marcy, and Ed Alonzo (#810).
Original airdate 6/18/2022.