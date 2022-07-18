MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Two people were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard after their boat overturned early Sunday morning in Lake Erie.
The Monroe County Central Dispatch received a call at about 3:30 a.m. on July 17 regarding a capsized vessel, according to a press release. Two people, including the caller, were reported to be in the water, about three miles off Monroe.
1 of 2: #BREAKING About 4 am today @USCG Station Toledo, OH rescued 2 people, neither of whom was wearing a life jacket, clinging to the hull of a sinking 30-foot boat in #LakeErie 3 miles off Monroe, MI. STA Toledo crew rescued them with no medical concerns & transported to … pic.twitter.com/S5WwLToa9r
— USCG Great Lakes (@USCGGreatLakes) July 17, 2022
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office activated its Marine Unit, while the Coast Guard area fire departments responded to the location. The two people were rescued at about 4:13 a.m. and brought to Bolles Harbor in Monroe Township.
Neither person was wearing a life jacket, according to the Coast Guard.
The sheriff's office Marine Unit is working with area towboats to recover the boat. The Coast Guard has put out a safety broadcast regarding the submerged vessel.
