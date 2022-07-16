CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — One lucky man won $6 million in the “Diamond Riches” scratch-off game — the largest instant game prize in Michigan Lottery history.
Officials say the 30-year-old man from Cheboygan County bought the ticket at Vanderbilt Downtown EZ Mart, 10 miles north of Gaylord. The man, who chose to remain anonymous, says he stopped at the store on his way to work.
“I heard about the new $50 ticket and told my friend I was going to buy one on payday,” he said. “I didn’t think I would actually win the top prize, but I still wanted to try it.”
"When I saw I had won the $6 million prize, I started shaking and showed my friend. We were both freaking out," he added.
The man recently went to the Michigan Lottery headquarters and chose to receive his prize in a one-time lump sum payment of about $4.1 million rather than 30 annuity payments for the full amount.
He said he plays to take a trip to Disneyland and save the rest.
"Winning is unreal and a big blessing. I never thought I would be a millionaire," he said.
