Southfield (CW50) – YouthWorks-Detroit’s Summer Camp, The Bezalel Project, is a safe space for kids to be kids. Inspired by the story of Bezalel, a young craftsmen in the book of Exodus, The Bezalel Project was founded by Detroit-based artist, Yvette Rock, in 2003.
YouthWorks believed that children have endless potential for creativity, leadership, joy, and life. The program was developed around three basic areas of art, leadership, and academics. Through exposure to the arts, the development of strong relationships with our staff, volunteers, and peers, kids are equipped for the fullness of life.
Arts are a tool for self-expression and discovery. Using a mixture of art therapy techniques and technical instruction, each child is given a safe space to explore and create. As for leadership, youth are taught to the principles of building character character virtues that are vital to growing as changemakers within their community. And to help academically, individuals are provided tutoring each day the program is held.
The Bezalel Project is free to young people from the ages of 8 to 13 in the Russell Woods/Nardin Park neighborhood. During the school year, the program also runs Monday through Wednesday, from the hours of 4pm to 6pm. And in the summer, Monday to Thursday from the hours of 10am to 2pm.
YouthWorks-Detroit (YWD) unites diverse people to accompany our city's youth through committed mentoring relationships, intentional after school programming, and focused prayer.
Christa Cuffie, The Bezalel Project Coordinator, and Kyle Cascarelli, Executive Director of YouthWorks-Detroit, joins Jackie Paige on Community Connect to talk about The Bezalel Project and what kids take away from the program each year.
Learn more at YouthWorks-Detroit.org
