By Logan Tesmer
Southfield (CW50) – Tray Little was introduced to rap music when he was 9 years old. He began rapping and songwriting in his teens, eventually producing his own music.

He released his first album in 2016, drawing from the experiences of his childhood and growing up in the “street wars” of Detroit.

He joined the popular social media app TikTok in 2019 where he gained recognition for his music. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Little released a song called “Mask On” to highlight the importance of masking during the pandemic. Through this, he reached over a million followers on the social media platform.

Little also invests back into the community that raised him. He works with the youth in Detroit neighborhoods to teach them entrepreneurial skills and how to invest in themselves and their talents.

He is contracted by a company called The Union, where he goes into to schools to speak and perform. In his speeches, he talks about setting goals, telling their stories, using their talents, and teaching them how to succeed in life. Through this program, he also speaks at juvenile detention facilities for incarcerated youth.

Tray Little joins Jackie Paige on Community Connect to discuss his music, mentoring the city’s youth, and what’s next for him.

