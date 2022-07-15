(CBS DETROIT) – Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged a Detroit man in connection to a fatal shooting that happened at a liquor store in Detroit.

Terrance Anderson Lewis, 20, has been charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of felon in possession, and one count of felony firearm.

Officials say the defendant and the victim, Francisco O’Neal, 48, of Detroit, knew each other and had an argument before the shooting.

On July 11, at about 2:41 p.m., Detroit police officers responded to reports of a shooting at a liquor store in the 19340 block of West Warren Avenue in Detroit.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found the victim inside the liquor store suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck.

Detroit Fire Department members transported O’Neal to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police say that allegedly O’Neal was walking to the store when Lewis shot him and then fled from the scene. An investigation led to the arrest of Lewis on July 13.

Lewis was arraigned and remanded to jail on July 15 in 36th District Court.

His probable cause conference is scheduled for Aug. 1, and the preliminary examination is scheduled for Aug. 8.

