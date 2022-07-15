(CBS DETROIT) — The City of Detroit announced Friday that online license applications will open next month for adult-use marijuana retailers, micro-businesses and designated consumption lounges.

This comes after the Detroit City Council voted on Tuesday to open Phase 1 of limited licensing for the businesses. The Detroit Department of Civil Rights, Inclusion and Entrepreneurship (CRIO) will accept applications beginning at noon on Aug. 1 through Aug. 31.

“I want to thank my colleagues for allowing this next critical step in the licensing process despite the frivolous lawsuits and ongoing attempts to get Detroit’s ordinance tossed,” said Council President Pro Tem James Tate, who sponsored the adult-use marijuana ordinance.

“For years Detroiters have been fighting for an opportunity to compete in the state’s ever-growing market and the time has finally come to reap the benefits of their hard work.”

The ordinance was introduced earlier this year and then revised to include unlimited licenses for growers, processors, safety compliance labs, event organizers and transportation licenses. It also increased the number of retail licenses available from 76 to 100.

On April 5, the city council voted 8-1 to approve the revised ordinance. It went into effect on April 20.

“Despite all the hurdles President Pro Tem Tate and members of the administration had to clear, we finally have in place a fair and equitable process that creates real opportunity for Detroiters, said Mayor Mike Duggan.

The city intends to award up to 100 retailer licenses, 30 total micro-business licenses and 30 total consumption lounge licenses over the course of three phases.

During Phase 1, the following licenses will be awarded:

20 social equity retailers

20 general retailers

5 micro-business equity

5 micro-business general

5 consumption lounge equity

5 consumption lounge general

City officials say after Phase 1 applications are closed, licenses will be granted in order of applicant scores. Tiebreaker lotteries will be used for applicants who received the same score and earned a minimum of 100 points of the general scoring criteria and a minimum of five points of the social equity scoring criteria.

For more information on the limited licenses, visit HomegrownDetroit.org.

