(CBS DETROIT) — Detroit is kicking off Navy Week through July 17, allowing sailors to talk about the importance of the Navy to the city and state of Michigan.
The program is hosted by the Navy Office of Community Outreach (NAVCO).READ MORE: Man Out On Bond Is Charged With Killing Girlfriend, Man In Harper Woods
Participating organizations include USS Detroit (LCS 7), Navy Band Great Lakes, Naval Oceanography Operations Command, U.S. Navy Parachute Team, Navy Talent Acquisition Group Heartland, U.S. Fleet Forces, Unites States Naval Academy, Naval History and Heritage Command, Naval Reserve Center Detroit and University of Michigan NROTC.
“We are excited to bring Navy Week to Detroit,” NAVCO’s director, Cmdr. John Fage, said in a press release.. “Navy Weeks give us the opportunity to help connect Americans to their Navy. We are looking forward to safely and responsibly building those connections in the Detroit area and showing everyone why their Navy is so important.”READ MORE: Wyoming Woman Arrested In Cold Case Death Of Baby In Michigan's Upper Peninsula
Click here for more information to view a list of events.
Detroit Navy Week is one of 13 Navy Weeks in 2022.MORE NEWS: GM, Partners To Build 500 EV Charging Stations
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.