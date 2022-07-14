Latest Update
News
Inflation Prompts Auto Price Hikes
Parts and supplies are also effecting budgets with a 25% to 30% increase.
BA.5 Variant Spikes New Covid Cases
Michigan's Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian says the BA.5 omicron subvariant is more transmissible than previous strains.
Action Impact Owner Discontinues Dracos Following Detroit Police Officer's Death
Detroit City Councilmember Scott Benson organized a demonstration Tuesday outside Action Impact Firearms in Eastpointe. It's the shop where Sheldon Thomas purchased a Draco for Ehmani Davis.
Eye on Detroit
The Mission of Dutton Farm
Changing The Future of Possibilities For People With Disabilities
Coming Up
Barn Burner - Walker
Walker invites Gale Davidson to participate in the chili cookoff at the Side Step to try and make amends after years of their families feuding, however, Abby isn’t too pleased with the gesture.
Armageddon, Part 2 - The Flash
Despero warns The Flash that great tragedies will befall the speedster and cause him to lose his mind.
News
Inflation Prompts Auto Price Hikes
Parts and supplies are also effecting budgets with a 25% to 30% increase.
Detroit Police Investigate After 2 Killed, 1 Injured In Lafayette Park Shooting
Police are investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon that left two people dead and another injured in Detroit's Lafayette Park area.
Ivana Trump, First Wife Of Former President Trump, Has Died, Family Says
Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Trump and mother of three of his children, has died, her son Eric Trump posted on Instagram and the former president posted on Truth Social on Thursday. She was 73.
Lawsuit Seeks To Ban Ryan Kelley From Michigan Ballot For Jan. 6
A Metro Detroit man sued Thursday to try to disqualify Republican Ryan Kelley from the Michigan governor's race, saying he should be declared an insurrectionist whose votes won't count.
Michigan Gov. Whitmer Signs 'Historic' Education Budget
State officials say the budget is divided into six categories: students, mental health, learning supports, student safety, school infrastructure and teacher recruitment.
Taylor Man Sentenced To 25 Years For Sexual Exploitation Of Minors
A Downriver man was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for sexual exploitation of minors and child pornography, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced.
TV Schedule
Street Team
Detroit Proud
Detroit Proud Playlist: Hamtramck Music Festival
The City of Hamtramck comes alive with art, culture, and music via the Hamtramck Music Festival, featuring 200 bands playing 24 venues and restaurants.
Detroit Proud Playlist: Dally In The Alley
Dally in the Alley is the go-to event of the summer to discover your new favorite local headliner or underground group. Get into the spirit with this week's Playlist!
Detroit Proud Playlist: Pig & Whiskey 2019
Pig & Whiskey Festival encapsulates a Michigan summer in one weekend. We’ve curated a schedule with an eclectic mix of bands that pairs well with any kind of BBQ, brew, or whiskey that you choose to enjoy alongside the music.
Detroit Proud Playlist: Hamtramck Music Festival 2019!
It's that time of year again! We’ve selected an eclectic mix of can’t-miss bands playing this weekend's Hamtramck Music Festival for this week's Detroit Proud Playlist!
Detroit Proud Playlist: Guest DJ - VAZUM Frontman Zach Pliska!
This week, we have a special Guest DJ-ed playlist, curated by VAZUM frontman Zach Pliska! Zach put his own spin on our Detroit Proud Playlist this week - check out his picks below!
Detroit Proud Playlist: Week of 12/3
The playlist is here for another week of Detroit music! We have new tunes, old tunes, and a little something for everyone. Check it out!
Video
News
Gerald R. Ford International Airport In Grand Rapids Receives $8.6M For Infrastructure Updates
The money will go towards a terminal gate expansion project, installing more accessible passenger boarding bridges, and improving the airport’s energy efficiency.
2 days ago
Police Seek Tips After Several Shots Fired At Man Who Tried To Steal Car At Detroit Gas Station
The Detroit Police Department is seeking information after a man was shot while attempting to steal a vehicle outside of a gas station in Detroit.
2 days ago
Science of Weather: How Weather Impacts Costumes at The Henry Ford Museum
Science of Weather: How Weather Impacts Costumes at The Henry Ford Museum
3 days ago
Community Affairs
Community Connect Segments - Friendship Circle
On this week's Community Connect – Organizations instilling confidence in people with intellectual disabilities through sports – Watch Saturday 7am on CW50.
6 days ago
Community Connect Segments - Detroit PAL Officer Bryant George
On this week's Community Connect – we honor freedom, Detroit style! as we enter this 4th of July weekend – Watch Saturday 7am on CW50.
13 days ago
Community Connect Segments - WHOH Detroit
On this week's Community Connect – Organizations who are unlocking the potential within some of Detroit's most talented youth – Watch Saturday 7am on CW50.
20 days ago
CBS Detroit
WWJ-TV
On Air
Schedule:
7:30 PM
Family Feud
8:00 PM
Young Sheldon
8:31 PM
Ghosts
9:00 PM
Big Brother
10:00 PM
CSI: Vegas
View All Programs
WKBD-TV
On Air
Schedule:
7:30 PM
Family Feud
8:00 PM
Young Sheldon
8:31 PM
Ghosts
9:00 PM
Big Brother
10:00 PM
CSI: Vegas
View All Programs
Ivana Trump, First Wife Of Former President Trump, Has Died, Family Says
July 14, 2022 at 4:09 pm
Filed Under:
Donald Trump
,
Ivana Trump
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 22: Ivana Trump attends the 2018 Angel Ball at Cipriani, Wall Street on October 22, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)