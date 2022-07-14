(CBS DETROIT) — Police are investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon that left two people dead and another injured in Detroit’s Lafayette Park area.
Police say the shooting happened at about 1:30 p.m. on July 14 in the area of East Larned and Orleans streets.READ MORE: Inflation Prompts Auto Price Hikes
Two people were pronounced dead and the third person is in critical condition.
“We are seeking a dark-colored or black SUV connected to this heinous crime,” said Police Chief James White. “This is a tragic event and we need the community’s help to find the gunman.”
Anyone with information is asked to call DPD’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers.READ MORE: Ivana Trump, First Wife Of Former President Trump, Has Died, Family Says
In a statement on Thursday, Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield, whose district includes Lafayette Park, said the shooting was “heartbreaking, tragic and disturbing.”
“The persistent issue of gun violence that is permeating our city is robbing families of their loved ones and creating fear within our own community. Detroiters deserve to enjoy every inch of this city without fear of violence,” Sheffield said.
“I trust that the Detroit Police Department will act quickly and investigate this matter thoroughly and expeditiously. My heart goes out to the victims and their families as we all wait for more information as this matter is still developing.”MORE NEWS: Lawsuit Seeks To Ban Ryan Kelley From Michigan Ballot For Jan. 6
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.